INDIANAPOLIS — As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 raising the total to 201 patients diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Two more patients in Indiana have also died from COVID-19 complications raising that total to six.
One of the new cases reported Sunday was from Floyd County, bringing that number to six while four cases have been confirmed in Clark County.
The two patients who died were adult residents of Scott and Marion counties. Both were over age 50 and had underlying medical conditions.
A total of 661 results were reported, bringing to 1,494 the number of tests reported to ISDH to date.
The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (4), Boone (1), Delaware (1), Dubois (1), Floyd (1), Franklin (2), Grant (1), Hamilton (8), Hancock (2), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (5), Lake (3), Madison (1), Marion (35), Monroe (1) Morgan (1), Putnam (1), Ripley (1), St. Joseph (2), Scott (1) and Tipton (1) counties. The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard has also been updated to remove a negative case that was incorrectly reported to ISDH as positive from Greene County and to reflect a change in residence that moves one case from Hancock County to Marion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.