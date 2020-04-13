Just as in any crisis, there are good guys and bad guys; however, this coronavirus crisis includes the added conflict regarding who falls into each category. Negativity is wrapped around the masses like a thick wool blanket, suffocating us as we struggle to breath.
With all the discord and anger, the chatter in my brain advised now is time to focus on the discernable good guys — the “extra milers” — and they are abundant in Southern Indiana.
Every day since this mandatory stay-at-home order was enacted, I’ve tried to get out and walk (yes, exercise is encouraged). Many others are doing the same and they are open to wave, smile, or have an across the street conversation.
During the walks, I have met several “new” neighbors. Passing a neighbor viewed as “new” to our subdivision, I cheerfully called out, “Welcome to the neighborhood.” He looked up from raking leaves, smiled and replied, “We will have been here a year this coming June, but thanks.” Yikes.
People are offering assistance in various formats to neighbors, friends, and family. A friend and her grown daughter are exchanging meals while distancing from one another. She explained that they leave the food on the porch, ring the doorbell…then run.
While diligently distancing myself from others in the grocery store, I encountered a friend who had her groceries divided into three sections…one for her family, one for her mother and one for her in-laws. She said it isn’t easy taking care of three households from a distance, but is happy she can help.
I thanked the grocery store cashier for being of service during this crisis and she was clearly taken aback. She said she is just doing her job and has faith that she will not contract the virus. Virtually anyone considered essential is risking their health for the rest of us to have what we need. Be sure to thank them.
People who have access to sewing machines are making half masks (surgical masks) to provide an extra layer of protection for health care providers and essential personnel.
Floyd County resident, Anne Offutt, her daughter, Julianna, and their exchange students, Marika Celestino from Italy and Lilo Hajlaoui from Tunisia, have been working for days on custom masks. They made over 125 masks that have been disbursed to nursing homes, special needs homes, and hospitals, including an OB ward in Fort Wayne and an ER doctor in New York, who is working the front lines to combat the virus. After nearly 100 hours of combined work time, production has slowed with a need for 1/8” and1/4” elastic.
Our food pantry volunteers are working overtime. With many regular volunteers being in the vulnerable category and unable to work, organizations such as the Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) have leaned heavily on newly recruited volunteers and a few of the regulars, asking for longer hours to ensure families in need have food. Residents of the Bliss House, a long-term home for women in recovery from addiction, have also stepped in to help.
Many restaurants are aiding those in need, including providing food for the Catalyst Rescue Mission. Fire and police department employees are volunteering wherever they are needed, in addition to their regular duties.
The Big Four Bridge as well as residents and businesses are displaying green lights as symbols of compassion for Covid-19 victims. In Jeffersonville, Brenda and Brian Dixon display blue lights to create a visual show of appreciation to those health care workers and essential employees who are keeping our country functioning. Their daughter, Layne Luckert, is a nurse at Clark Memorial Health, Jeffersonville.
Find joy in the fact that there are huge waves of grace and kindness flowing throughout Southern Indiana and feel free to jump on board.
