FLOYD COUNTY — A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Floyd County, according to a news release from the Floyd County Health Department.
The patient had been identified as a possible case before arrival at Baptist Health Floyd, where he or she was treated under protocols in place to mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus. The patient remains hospitalized.
No other information on possible contacts of the patient is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.