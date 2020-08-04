LOUISVILLE — Thorntons is now requiring customers at all its stores to wear face coverings even if there isn't a local executive order in place. Over the last several months, Thorntons has implemented preventative measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including requiring face coverings for all Thorntons employees and vendor partners.
Guests with a medical condition that prevent them from wearing a face covering are exempt from this requirement, according to a news release issued by the company Tuesday. In addition, children under the age of 5 are exempt except in jurisdictions where the age exemption is younger by executive order.
Disposable face coverings will be available at stores for guests who may arrive without one.
“The health and wellbeing of our Team Members and Guests are always a top priority but especially during this time when even more people are being affected by the novel Coronavirus,” said Simon Richards, president and chief executive officer. “Thorntons Cares and we proudly continue to take additional precautions inside and outside our stores to help slow the spread of the virus while remaining open 24/7 to serve our Guests. The CDC and other health experts continue to recommend face coverings, so we believe it is the responsible thing to do to ask all Guests who can, irrespective of local mandates, to join our Team Members and Vendor partners in wearing a face covering.”
