INDIANA — The Indiana Department of health reported three new deaths between Clark and Floyd counties in its Wednesday report, of the overall 86 new deaths statewide.
Overall, there have been 14,258 deaths in the state, 213 in Clark County and 196 in Floyd County.
There were 2,952 new positive cases reported statewide — 93 in Clark County and 58 in Floyd County. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Aug. 16 and Sept. 1 is 19.8% statewide, 24.4% in Clark County and 25.1% in Floyd County. The seven day rate for all tests during the same time period is 11.6% statewide, 13.3% in Clark County and 14.2% in Floyd County.
Both Clark and Floyd counties remained orange on the state department of health map which is updated every Wednesday to show the rate of spread. Red is the highest spread, blue is the lowest.
