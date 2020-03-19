The coronavirus has us all on edge. Thus, we want to fill you in on how the News and Tribune staff is hard at work covering the story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the disease.
We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis the likes of which many have never experienced. We understand the frustrations over not knowing when it will end, and why it is vitally important to credibly report local aspects of the pandemic.
In the interest of safety, we have closed our offices to the public. This is only temporary, and we look forward to welcoming you back when “the coast is clear.” In the meantime, customer service representatives are ready to assist you by phone at 812-283-6636.
We also have approved staff working from home whenever possible, the exception being those whose duties preclude that possibility.
Reporters are working a hybrid schedule, gathering information remotely from home, but venturing out for interviews, to take photos and such when needed.
We are doing our best to keep readers abreast of breaking news, reporting coronavirus cases, and providing up-to-date information in this ever-developing story. We know it’s important that you know when grocery stores are open, businesses and government buildings close, and more cancellations occur.
We’re also committed to telling your stories when neighbors help neighbors, artists and musicians find creative ways to reach people, and kids make sure St. Paddy’s Day doesn’t go unnoticed.
If you’d like to share your story with our readers, contact us by email at newsroom@newsandtribune.com or message us on Facebook or Twitter, @newsandtribune.
We pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis has on our bottom line. Loss of advertising revenue from reduced business activity and closed stores is real.
As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need all hands on deck. That’s a cost we cannot furlough as every subscriber to our print and digital platforms is valuable. And we need to be there for every one of them.
In order to provide a public service to the community during the crisis, we have given non-subscribers access to our breaking news coverage of the coronavirus on our website, www.newsandtribune.com. It is our hope they, too, will find the information useful and consider a subscription to the site to help defray the cost of our local coverage. (https://www.newsandtribune.com/subscriptions/)
It comes as no surprise to us that the citizens of Clark and Floyd counties are going out of their way to care for one another. We wish everyone good health and safety. Please know that all of us at the News and Tribune are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-expanding story of the coronavirus.
Bill Hanson, publisher
Susan Duncan, editor
