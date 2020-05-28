SOUTHERN INDIANA — With sales increasing by 30% during the pandemic, Samtec has faced somewhat of a unique challenge in that unlike some industries, the manufacturer has grappled with a rising demand while keeping the safety of its employees first and foremost.
“We not only couldn’t back down, we really had to push forward, but it had to be done in a safe way,” said Brad Blackburn, project manager for new product engineering at Samtec.
Samtec is a global manufacturer of connectors, cables, optics and radio-frequency systems. Blackburn said the push for medical equipment during the pandemic has led to increased sales at the industry, which has resulted in a need for employees while many other manufacturers were forced to furlough workers.
Samtec employs about 1,100 people at its New Albany plant and about 300 people at its Scottsburg facility. Including its international facilities, Samtec employs more than 6,000 people, and the safety practices of the company also extended to those locations.
Samtec continued to hire employees during the pandemic as demand increased. Blackburn said Samtec workers have been appreciative of the safety steps implemented for their protection as the company balances keeping the product line flowing and keeping employees healthy.
Nationwide manufacturing employment fell by 1.3 million jobs in April according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About two-thirds of those losses came in durable goods manufacturing.
However, there have been encouraging signs locally that industries were strong enough financially to withstand the economic blow while still being positioned for growth in the future.
Over the last year, River Ridge Commerce Center celebrated an important milestone on the labor front. Employment for industries located inside the park topped the 10,000 mark.
River Ridge sits on property that once held an ammunition plant overseen by the U.S. Army. At its peak, about 27,000 people were employed at the site.
“It was a big boon back in the day as far as people moving in and all of the jobs available through the ammunition plant, but when they shut down, it gradually went away and became a 6,000-acre albatross,” said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority.
The goal for River Ridge was to replace the jobs lost as a result of the ammunition plant’s closure, and despite the economic struggles experienced nationwide due to the pandemic, the center still is progressing toward its aim.
“As part of our mission we’re attracting new investment and we’ve been pretty successful so far to this point,” Acy said. “It’s a big regional hub for job creation and new job investment.”
Recovering from coronavirus
But not all industries have been as fortunate. For the week ending May 9, there were 1,064 manufacturing workers in Clark County and 545 in Floyd County filing continued unemployment claims.
Cory Cochran, executive director of River Hills Economic Development District, said the organization has worked with local communities in applying for state and federal funds to assist with recovery efforts.
The initiative began with a focus on immediate financial aid for programs like food banks and grants for local businesses.
“We have since shifted our efforts to more long-term projects and funding,” Cochran said. “The overarching focus of these projects will be to create and retain jobs within our communities.”
Economic impact
River Ridge officials said the commerce center supported an estimated 17,600 jobs and $2.6 billion in economic output in 2019.
Last year, MedLine Industries opened a distribution center, Niagara Bottling launched a bottling operation and PharmaCord moved its support operations to River Ridge.
Acy said River Ridge is only at about 30 percent build-out, meaning there’s plenty of room for more industries that will help the center reach its goal of 27,000 jobs.
“Of course it takes a lot of money to do the clearing and the infrastructure and development,” he said. “River Ridge alone has spent over $120 million in infrastructure to get us where we are now.”
The development authority is the landlord of the center and is responsible for operating the water system and maintaining the grounds and roads in the park. Thus, the authority was viewed as an essential service during the pandemic.
Acy said some of the industries and businesses at River Ridge did cut back due to the pandemic such as those associated with the auto industry and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Working through the pandemic
With its international presence, Samtec officials witnessed how COVID-19 affected people and work conditions well before the pandemic led to closures in the U.S.
“By March 1, we had a six- or eight-week jumpstart maybe on some other folks because we learned what was needed in China,” Blackburn said.
The list of steps taken and suggested safety practices for Samtec is lengthy. It includes widespread practices such as mandatory work-from-home requirements for those able to do so to the elimination of all non-essential business travel.
Samtec also ensured the availability of PPE for workers, implemented mandatory temperature screenings for associates and restricted visitors such as delivery drivers on the company’s properties.
When, or if, normal work routines become standard again for the country, there could still be some pandemic practices for businesses that are used. For example, a mixture of working from home and on-site could be considered because it has many benefits including being good for the environment, Blackburn said.
“There’s going to be lessons learned out of this, not just for Samtec, but for all of us,” he said.
Flexibility has been the key for Samtec as employees and managers of the company adjust to the virus.
“You just have to role with it and you have to change as the situation changes,” Blackburn said.
Much of that flexibility is due to matters out of any business’s control, such as government regulations.
“Everybody’s reacting appropriately for their industries, but you have to come to the table with no less than three to four plans and expect them to change the next week when the governor roles out a new timeline,” said John Riley, research and development engineer at Samtec.
Helping the community
Though times remain uncertain, some industries in Southern Indiana have been stepping up to aid others during the pandemic.
In April, Sazerac Company began using its Northwest Ordinance Distilling plant in New Albany to produce hand sanitizer on an industrial scale.
Sazerac produces distilled spirits, and while continuing its normal operations, provided hand sanitizer for health care, government, retail and other frontline organizations and businesses.
Sazerac Chief Operating Officer Matt Maimone said the company received requests for more than 5 million bottles of hand sanitizer when it launched the initiative.
“We have seen a great need for hand sanitizer from industries across the board — many of these organizations are desperate, as supplies have dwindled,” he said.
Northwest Ordinance employees about 100 people as part of the Sazerac family. The distiller has U.S. operations in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland and California. It also operates in six other countries.
The company plans to continue producing hand sanitizer at the New Albany facility as long as there is a demand.
Riley of Samtec is also the owner of the Jeffersonville workshop Maker13. Through a partnership that’s included a $50,000 contribution from Samtec Cares along with material and expertise, Maker13 has produced thousands of face masks through 3D printing for health care workers, public safety employees and other people on the frontline.
While PPP has become more widely available over the last month, that wasn’t the case when COVID-19 began its initial surge in the U.S.
“Especially in the beginning, people were in such dire need for it they’d jump in their cars and drive for over an hour to pick up two or three of the masks,” Riley said.
Also partnering in the production of the face shields has been Owings Patterns and Jones Machine and Tool. Riley said the project has been indicative of the community spirit and business partnerships that make Southern Indiana a special place.
As of mid-May, about 50,000 face shields had been distributed to about 500 entities in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Donations have footed the effort but Riley said Maker13 can continue the project once those have been used and only charge for supplies in order to keep the shields available for those who need them.
The project speaks to the mission of Maker13, Riley said.
“It goes back to the community workshop aspect of it,” he said. “It exists for the community and to better the community. ...”
