INDIANAPOLIS — There were 4,731 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana reported Wednesday.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, there were 62 additional deaths from COVID-19 from the previous day, bringing the total count to 7,306.
There have been 476,538 total positive cases in the state with over 5.3 million tests administered.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate is 12.1%.
Floyd County and Clark County each reported one new death from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. There have been a total of 196 deaths reported between the two Southern Indiana counties.
Clark County reported 104 and Floyd County 54 new cases of COVID-19.
