INDIANA — There have been two new deaths reported from COVID-19 in Clark County — the first fatalities in reported in a week.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there have now been 13 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus among Clark County residents as of Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The number remained at 11 all last week.
There have been a total of 277 cases confirmed among resident of the county, with 1,579 tested. In Floyd County, there have been 164 positive cases confirmed among residents with 12 deaths. There have been 969 county residents tested.
Statewide, there have been 15,961 confirmed positive of 84,476 tested or 18.1%. There have been 844 deaths.
Of a total capacity for ventilators in the state, 79% were available as of Sunday. Of the 21% in use, 9% are COVID-19 patients and 11% and for unrelated conditions. The state has a total capacity for ICU beds of 3,307 — 43.8% were available with 17.6% in use for COVID-19 and 38.6 for unrelated conditions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of Saturday, there had been 928,619 cases in the U.S., 2,663 of which were probable cases not yet confirmed positive. There have been 52,458 deaths, 5,402 of which are probable.
Indiana is one of 18 states reported 10,000 or more cases, along with neighboring states Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. Kentucky is reported to have fewer than 10,000 cases, with 3,905 Saturday, according to the CDC.
