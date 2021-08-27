INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that of the 21 new COVID-19 deaths, two were in Southern Indiana — one in Clark County and and in Floyd.
This brings the state's overall reported deaths from the disease to 13,936 — 207 in Clark County and 192 in Floyd County.
The state also reported 4,893 new COVID-19 cases from the previous day, of the total 843,700 since March 2020. There were 102 new cases in Clark County and 63 in Floyd.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Aug. 14 and 20 is 18.1% statewide, 19.6% in Clark County and 16.2% in Floyd County. The seven-day rate for all tests during the same time period is 10.8% statewide, 13.1% in Clark County and 11.9% in Floyd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.