INDIANA — There have now been 24,126 cases of COVID-19 detected in Indiana, according to Indiana State Department of Health numbers as of Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
These are of a total of 140,029 people tested, or 17.2%. There have been 1,379 people die in Indiana from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Numbers only include those which have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH.)
In Clark County, there had been 327 cases as of Saturday night, with 25 deaths. Overall, 2,274 Clark County residents had been tested for the virus at that time. In Floyd County, there had been 232 cases reported among residents, with 28 deaths. There have been 1,411 residents of the county tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Saturday, there had been 1.3 million cases detected within heh U.S. with 78,771 deaths.
This story will be updated when new numbers are posted at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.