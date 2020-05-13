INDIANA — The U.S. has now surpassed 80,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Tuesday.
There have been a total of 1.34 million cases identified in the U.S., with 80,820 total deaths.
Indiana accounts for 25,473 of those positive cases, of 154,083 people tested, or 16.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Overall, 1,482 Hoosiers have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There have been 394 cases confirmed among Clark County residents, of 2,371 people tested, and 246 among Floyd County residents, with 1,467 people tested. There have been 27 deaths among residents of Clark County and 31 deaths from Floyd.
