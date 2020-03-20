In response to the COVID 19 virus pandemic, WorkOne Southern Indiana is taking actions to safeguard WorkOne staff and customers while maintaining services to the extent possible. These actions are consistent with guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and have been coordinated with the State Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020 the following changes will take place:
• Affiliate locations in Clark, Crawford, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties are temporarily closed.
• The comprehensive WorkOne Center located at 2125 State St., #16, in New Albany remains open at this time, with limited staffing, to provide access for self-service unemployment claims filing only. Claims must be filed online only, through a computer or smart phone. Individuals should visit unemployment.in.gov for Frequently Asked Questions, video tutorials, and a link to file for unemployment insurance. If individuals have issues with their claim (after filing) they may call 1-800-891-6499 for assistance.
The requirement to practice social distancing creates a barrier to quickly serve large groups of individuals. WorkOne has implemented a 10-person limit for accessing services in the center at this time. Therefore, individuals may be required to temporarily wait outside to maintain this limit. If an individual must go to a WorkOne Center to use a computer, please go online to www.workoneregion10com, prior to your visit to ensure hours of operation have not changed.
Employers that are temporarily closing or reducing worker hours, please encourage your employees to file for unemployment insurance benefits online. If an employer has the means to assist employees by allowing them to file from a business, please assist to help provide these important benefits to your employees while preventing the spread of the disease.
Tony Waterson, executive director for Region 10 Workforce Board, indicates in a press release ”that while this emergency provides an extremely challenging operating environment, we wanted to ensure access to services while protecting everyone's health in the offices and the southern Indiana community.”
WorkOne Southern Indiana provides employment and training services to businesses and job seekers in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties in Indiana. For information, please visit workoneregion10.com or contact WorkOne at 812-948-6102.
