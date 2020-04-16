INDIANA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday that there have been at least 27,000 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, with almost a fourth of those probable cases in which a test was not performed.
During its afternoon update, the CDC reported that there have been 22,871 confirmed cases in 55 areas — all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
An additional 4,141 deaths are listed as probable COVID-19 cases — meaning that the deceased met the clinical and epidemiological criteria for having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. but no test was done before or after their death to confirm.
Locally, there have now been 143 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Clark County residents and 125 among Floyd County residents, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., includes nine deaths in Clark County and five in Floyd County.
Statewide, there have been 9,542 cases confirmed, up almost 600 from the previous day. There have been 477 deaths and 51,115 people tested.
