CLARKSVILLE — Another Southern Indiana nursing home has become the site of a coronavirus cluster.
A total of 65 positive COVID-19 cases have been located at Wedgewood Healthcare Center, according to the Clark County Health Department. The number of diagnoses at the Clarksville nursing home shot up by 44 when a high number of new cases were identified over the weekend, indicating "widespread transmission" among patients and some employees. The results stem from the latest testing done Friday.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel identified the cluster in a news release on Monday. He said that the move was made to remain transparent during the ongoing pandemic.
Yazel said that the long-term care facility started off with a few cases before the amount ballooned.
"We’ve had the strike team down twice for support," he said. "That led to a mass test at the end of last week. That’s what resulted in today. With a bump that significant, it was time to let the general public know.”
There are 115 beds at Wedgewood. The situation there has been ongoing for three weeks to a month, Yazel noted.
When cases were first identified, the center enacted measures established by a preexisting protocol to help prevent the spread. Calls were made to the Indiana State Department of Health, which sent strike teams for support.
The strike teams are meant to provide logistical support and help with supplies of personal protective equipment.
"It started with two or three cases, then it led to two or three more," Yazel said. "That’s what prompted the more wide-scale testing. You can’t be too cautions with this vulnerable population. We had a strike team down there with just a couple cases.”
Yazel noted that the facility took all the proper steps when the disease manifested in the population. He said the fact that it spread rapidly anyway points to the severity of it.
Once a facility like a nursing home is exposed, it can quickly multiply into several cases.
"We try to be as proactive as possible, and our facilities have done a great job," Yazel said. "We’ve seen a lot of cases here locally for weeks now before it got inside our nursing homes. But once it’s in, it’s in."
Very few of the cases at Wedgewood have required hospitalization, Yazel said. He added that it's been a bit surprising that it took so long for an outbreak to occur in a concentrated facility like a nursing home, jail or homeless shelter, given other trends seen across the country and internationally.
Since the pandemic started, local health officials have been treating such places as potential trouble spots.
The first major cluster was located at Providence - A Diversicare Transitional Care Community, an extended-care facility in New Albany, last week. With two significant case counts identified in recent days, Yazel said more are likely.
Moving forward, the health department will continue to monitor facilities across the county.
"Any of them that have cases have the potential to turn into something like this," Yazel said. "We saw it at Providence. We saw at Wedgewood. I do think there are others that have potential, so we have to monitor and do what we can to prevent.”
Reporter Aprile Rickert contributed to this story.
