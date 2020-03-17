NEW ALBANY — The City-County Building in New Albany will be closed to the public starting Wednesday until further notice, to help mitigate any spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, all county employees who are able to do so will begin working from home. To ensure continued service to Floyd County residents, some employees may, on a case-by-case basis, access their offices "while maintaining strict adherence to social distancing and other precautionary practices as directed by the public health officer," according to the release.
The Floyd County courts have petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court to be able to operate on a more limited basis; Clark County was approved of such a petition Friday and is postponing civil and criminal hearings except those related to safety and defendants' rights.
The judges and magistrate are reviewing each case individually until which time it is approved. Unless otherwise notified, all litigants should still appear for hearings at this time.
Starting Wednesday and until further notice, only named parties, defendants and their attorneys should attend hearings. No other family members or friends may accompany them, according to a news release from Julie Fessel Flanigan magistrate for the Floyd Circuit and Superior courts. Members of the public with court business or who need services from the Floyd County Clerk's Office should only come if it is an essential matter which cannot wait several weeks.
Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said the prosecutor's office will be fully operational, he just asks that anyone needing to visit there to to call ahead at 812-948-5422.
Questions related to a specific county department may address them directly; contact numbers for offices may be found at www.floydcounty.in.gov for county offices and New Albany city department at www.cityofnewalbany.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.