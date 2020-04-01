CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department reported Wednesday the first COVID-19-related death in the county.
The patient was a 57-year-old man who died Tuesday at Clark Memorial Health, according to a news release. He had been hospitalized for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and also suffered from underlying health conditions.
The Clark County Health Department confirmed that as of Wednesday, 45 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. The first case was detected on March 17.
Of the confirmed Clark County cases, 56% have been women and 44% men, the health department reported. The largest percentage of cases has been people ages 70 to 79, with 13 cases falling into that category. The next-highest age demographic has been 50 to 59-year-olds, with 11 cases in Clark County.
March 25 remains the testing date with the highest number of positive cases; there were 13 people tested on that day who have since been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
The Floyd County Health Department reported Wednesday that 27 residents have been confirmed positive since testing began — there have been 58 cases total confirmed through testing in Floyd County, but not all are residents. The county has tested a total of 702 patients since March 13, according to numbers reported by Baptist Health Floyd, The Floyd County Health Department and some physicians' offices. Of these, 57 people were tested on Tuesday alone.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 2,565 cases confirmed in all but nine of the state's 92 counties. Of these, 65 people have died; 14,375 people have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 186,101 cases in the U.S., up 22,562 from the previous day. This includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Of these, 3,603 people have died in the U.S.
For essential text alerts from The Clark County Health Department, text "healthinfo" to 888777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.