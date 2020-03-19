FLOYD COUNTY — A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Floyd County early Thursday, according to a news release from the Floyd County Health Department.
Officials confirmed a fourth and fifth case later in the day according to newsgathering partner WAVE-3 News.
The third patient had been identified as a possible case before arrival at Baptist Health Floyd, where he or she was treated under protocols in place to mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus. The patient remains hospitalized.
No other information on possible contacts of the patient is available at this time.
The fourth and fifth cases are adult patients who were diagnosed, but being treated at home and have not yet been admitted to the hospital.
This put state totals at 59 in 22 counties, according to information reported from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reflecting cases as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., and the additional Floyd County cases. The ISDH reported 17 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, 380 people have been tested; two have died.
Positive cases identified include 19 in Marion County; five in Howard County; four each in Hendricks and Lake counties; three each in Johnson and St. Joseph counties; two each in Franklin and Hamilton counties and one each in Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Jennings, LaPorte, Madison, Noble, Owen, Tippecanoe, Wayne and Wells counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were 10,442 positive cases in the U.S., up 3,404 from the previous day. There have been 150 deaths. Areas with positive cases includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
