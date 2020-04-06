• As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, Floyd County had reported five deaths due to COVID-19, with three being Floyd County residents.
• Floyd County reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 148 positive cases in the county. Of those, 63 are Floyd County residents. The county reported 918 people have been tested for the virus.
• There have been 71 positive cases in Clark County with four deaths.
• As of Monday afternoon, the state was reporting 4,944 positive cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths.
