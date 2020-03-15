NEW ALBANY — Floyd County has its first case of coronavirus, the health department announced Sunday afternoon.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris made the announcement before media assembled at the Pine View Government Center.
The patient was admitted to Baptist Health Floyd on March 13, and the positive test result was confirmed around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Earlier Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) had reported four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, involving residents of Hamilton and Marion counties.
The addition of the Floyd County case brings to 20 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed in a dozen counties.
The patient is currently in isolation at Baptist Health Floyd. All recommended precautions are being taken to protect the patient and staff, according to a statement from the hospital. The medical team is evaluating and monitoring the progress of this patient in close collaboration with the local and state health officials.
Harris would only confirm that the patient was a Floyd County resident. No age or where the person lives was provided.
The patient recently attended the Seymour boys’ basketball sectional, which began March 3 and ended March 7.
“We are trying to determine who [the patient] may have been in contact with,” Harris said.
Northside Christian Church in New Albany was one of the places visited by the patient, who attended the 11:30 a.m. worship service there March 8. A note from church officials Sunday alerted parishioners to the potential exposure after Harris reached out to the church.
The Floyd County Health Department listed on its website other places the patient, characterized as an adult, not a student, was known to have visited recently:
• Color Guard Competition at Floyd Central High School on 3/7/2020;
• High School wrestling match at Floyd Central High School on 3/1/2020; and
• Attended Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana on the following dates: 2/25/2020 thru 2/29/2020 and again from 3/3/2020 thru 3/7/2020, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days listed.
The Health Department urged anyone who was "present at these facilities and have developed fever, cough, weakness, and diarrhea, please self-quarantine and contact your primary care provider for additional guidance.
"If you do not have a primary care physician, please call the Indiana State Department of Health at: 317-233-7125 / after hours 317-233-1325," the web post stated.
Harris said at the news conference that the individual had been sick for a couple weeks before being admitted to Baptist Health Floyd.
Harris said around 10 patients have been tested for the coronavirus in Floyd County.
If people are feeling ill, or think they may have the coronavirus, they should contact their primary care physician or the hospital before showing up to be treated, Harris said. He added that if you are having symptoms, to self-quarantine. He also emphasized that the sick and elderly should avoid large gatherings.
There are at least 3,244 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and at least 61 coronavirus-related deaths in the country as of Sunday.
COVID-19 has reached 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Globally, there are more than 162,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News.
New Albany-Floyd County schools are closed through March 30 and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan announced Sunday that all city parks facilities will be closed for all programming and rentals for the next 14 days. Although the parks will remain open.
Floyd County Commissioners’ President Shawn Carruthers said county employees should report to work as normal Monday, and that it will be regular business as usual. He did say plans will be made tomorrow “in the event that we have to adjust schedules.”
More information is available on the ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/. The dashboard is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
