SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Pritzker’s order, which takes effect Saturday, will still allow the state’s 12.6 million residents to seek essentials, including groceries and medicine, according to two government officials with knowledge of the directive.
Illinois joins New York state and California in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out.
Together, the actions by the states’ governors amount to the most sweeping efforts in the U.S. yet to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The three states encompass more than 70 million people and the three biggest cities in America: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
On Thursday, Pritzker sought to reassure residents and discourage panic-buying.
“Grocery stories, pharmacies, gas stations, these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate,” he said. “There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas, or medicine. Buy what you need within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard.
“We will never shut these services down.”
Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down and limited gatherings to 50 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants, but allowed businesses to continue delivery or carryout options.
The first Illinois community to impose a stay-at-home order was the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, which declared a state of emergency Wednesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
