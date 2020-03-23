INDIANA — Indiana Gov. Holcomb issued a statewide "stay at home" order for all Hoosiers for the next two weeks starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. April 6, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During a statewide address Monday, Holcomb ordered that Indiana residents stay in their homes during this time period, expect for going to work and for essential activities such as "taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety," according to a news release.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread," he said, according to the release. "You must be part of the solution, not the problem."
Starting Tuesday, all state government offices will be closed to in-person business until April 7. All non-essential businesses are ordered to close during this time. Under the order, essential businesses include stores that sell groceries and medicine, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit and some public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0, according to a news release.
"Staying home is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in your community," according to the release. "Adhering to the order will save lives, and it is the responsibility of every Hoosier to do their part. However, if the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions."
Restaurants will be allowed to provide carryout and delivery services, and one of three other orders signed by the governor Monday allows for changes in state law to allow for carry-out alcohol. Establishments disobeying the orders will be subject to losing their food and beverage licenses.
Indiana confirmed its first positive case on March 6; as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health had confirmed 259 statewide with seven deaths.
