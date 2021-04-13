INDIANA — Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver called for an immediate pause to administration of the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the state Tuesday, following a morning announcement by federal health officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a joint statement saying that they are investigating six cases of unusual blood clots found patients who had received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine six to 13 days prior, the Associated Press reported. The patients have been women between 18 and 48 years old.
The federal agencies recommended a pause in just the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until more is known. The FDA was expected to give an audio news conference at 10 a.m. and the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet Wednesday.
Shortly after the announcement, Weaver met with media at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where a mass vaccination site, which had previously been using the Jonson & Johnson shots, was underway. Staff are using Moderna for all of the Johnson & Johnson shots scheduled for Tuesday, and Weaver said that so far, about 90% or more of patients have elected to still get that.
She said she will be in touch with all vaccine providers in the state to help them proceed with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine until more is known about the Johnson & Johnson product moving forward.
She also stressed that the cases are a very small portion of the overall vaccinations, and that people should still get vaccinated when they can with any vaccine available to them.
"I want to score that these are six cases out of 6.8 million," she said during the news conference streamed on Indianapolis station FOX59 News, adding that detecting the rare issues is part of the process and why there is a system for reporting adverse issues.
"I think something important to remember here is that we really need people to get vaccinated, whichever vaccine is available to them. We are seeing an increase in cases [and] we are looking for an increase in hospitalizations. We know that the variants are here and across the country."
On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 908 new COVID-19 cases, following nearly 1,200 reported Sunday, of the overall 699,823 cases. Clark County had 12,615 cases, 13 new on Monday, and Floyd County had seven new cases of the overall 7,520.
As of Monday, 1.4 million Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated, 125,650 of whom had received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the state department of health.
While state vaccine clinics are moving forward with either Pfizer or Moderna right now instead of Johnson & Johnson, some local clinics planning for the one-shot vaccine have paused until more is known.
In Southern Indiana, LifeSpring Health Systems cancelled clinics expected over the next two weeks with the Jeffersonville Housing Authority and with partners in Scott and DuBois counties. This involves around 500 patients, Beth Keeney, senior vice president for Community Health at LifeSpring, said. The health system had previously administered around 300 shots during local outreach efforts, including with the unsheltered population.
"First I want to say this is exactly how science is supposed to work," Keeney said. "When you have new information, you take it and you roll with it. so as soon as we saw the CDC and FDA's information, we immediately made the decision to stop the scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinics that we had scheduled this week. We really felt like until we had clarification on what was going on, that was what we needed to do."
She said that while she's just getting to the information, "what we're talking about is a potential for a very rare complication and when you're talking about a rare complication, sometimes that's really hard because you've got to look at who are the people that are most affected by the complication and then determine is ... that vaccine more appropriate for subsets of the population."
Keeney said they are going to take the next day or two to decide whether the clinics will now use Moderna or wait to see the clearer picture with Johnson & Johnson.
"Certainly our message would be for folks to get vaccinated and if Moderna is available that we would definitely encourage people to do that," she said.
Patients who were scheduled through LifeSpring should expect to get a text alerting them to the change.
Weaver said during the news conference that although the blood clots are rare, anyone experiencing headache or chest pains following the vaccine should seek medical attention.
How much the pause ultimately hurts the vaccine efforts in Indiana will depend on how long it lasts, and "whether they will come out with recommendations that this is something we're going to have to monitor for or it's going to be paused for a long time," Weaver said.
"We need more vaccine here in Indiana so any time we receive less or don't get as much as we'd like, that's going to hurt our [vaccination] efforts."
