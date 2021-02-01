Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries are possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries are possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.