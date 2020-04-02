INDIANAPOLIS — The intensifying COVID-19 pandemic is spelling new and unprecedented consequences for the world, and Indiana is no exception, state officials said as they unveiled the latest tolls of the disease and new steps proposed to stem its spread.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s chief education officer, joined Gov. Eric Holcomb and other leaders in the virtual briefing to announce the state’s K-12 schools are to remain closed for the rest of the year.
The decision is prompting Indiana’s school districts to prepare for extended alternative learning, either online or in hybrid models that blend eLearning with print packets. McCormick said school districts will need to submit plans for this alternative learning by April 17. She also said high school seniors enrolled in courses required for graduation will receive credit regardless of what happens in the coming months to ensure as many students graduate as possible.
"I think it’s a bit of a relief in that all of us expected it," New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. Superintendent Brad Snyder said. "I guess it feels good to have the certainty of knowing what is ahead. [Holcomb] gave us guidance, and he gave us direction, and we now have to figure out how to comply. I think it is a good thing for the health of the community and a good thing to have the guidance. We will put a plan together soon and figure this thing out."
Snyder expects to announce further plans for the school year during the week of April 13 after speaking with the teacher's association, school principals and the school board.
Tina Bennett, Clarksville Schools superintendent, said her corporations will continue to work with students and parents even though schools are closed.
"They remain our priority, although it looks different right now," she said. "My heart breaks for our seniors, and we will do everything we can do to provide the senior experiences within our ability to do so.
We will continue to monitor the situation through April and see where we are in May. We are continuing to feed students, and we are continuing to provide instruction, although the delivery looks different. We are providing families with Chromebooks who need them."
McCormick acknowledged the response to COVID-19 isn’t perfect for students and their families, and especially for those who might lack access to the tools they need for at-home learning and for students who need special education and remedial teaching.
“We know we will have some work to do, but our local schools are very aware of that,” McCormick said. “The capacity on this may look different going forward. It’s changed a lot of things. It’s also been an urgency call to many of our school districts.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 3,039 Thursday, according to reports from the Indiana State Department of Health. At least 78 people have died from the respiratory disease, and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said hospitals are reporting an estimated 700 patients confirmed to have or suspected of having COVID-19 are being treated intensive care units around the state.
Accompanying this burden on healthcare and education is a “historic” rise in unemployment claims, according to information provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne.
An estimated 146,243 residents applied for unemployment in the past week — the week ending in March 28 — and more than 62,300 more claims were filed in the two weeks prior. Payne compared the numbers to the height of the 2008 recession, which saw Indiana’s highest number of unemployment claims in any one-month period at 157,000.
Now, Payne said the state and his department will need to prepare to break this standard each week as more residents file for unemployment.
“The number of claims we’re received in a one-month period at the highest point of our downturn is what we may be seeing now on a weekly basis,” Payne said.
Payne said he and his department are awaiting federal guidelines to help additional claims, too, including for those from independent contractors and freelances. But those guidelines have yet to be released, causing claims from those groups to be temporarily denied.
