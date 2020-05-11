INDIANA — There have now been 24,627 cases of COVID-19 detected in Indiana, according to Indiana State Department of Health numbers as of Sunday at 11:59 p.m., up by 511 from the previous day.
These are of a total of 146,688 people tested, or 16.8% positive. The percentage was at or near 18% positive for the past week before dropping to 17.2% as of Saturday. There have been 1,411 people die in Indiana from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 32 new patients from the previous day. Numbers only include those which have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH.)
In Clark County, there had been 380 cases as of Saturday night, with 25 deaths. Overall, 2,324 Clark County residents had been tested for the virus at that time. In Floyd County, there had been 232 cases reported among residents, with 29 deaths. There have been 1,411 residents of the county tested.
Of the overall cases identified in Indiana to date, 50 to 59-year-olds make up the largest age demographic of patients, with 17.6%, followed closely by 40 to 49-year-olds at 17.2%. Although people 80 and older only make up about 10 percent of cases, this group has the highest rate of death from the disease at 49.3%.
There have been 3,033 cases identified within 197 longterm care facilities in Indiana, 584 of whom have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Saturday, there had been 1.3 million cases detected within heh U.S. with 78,771 deaths.
