INDIANA — There have now been nearly 50 deaths attributed to COVID-19 among residents of Clark and Floyd counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows that 21 Clark County residents and 27 Floyd County residents have died due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There have been 339 positive cases identified among Clark County residents of 1,941 people tested, and 212 positive cases among Floyd County residents with 1,247 tested.
Statewide, there have been 21,033 cases detected of 115,834 Hoosiers tested, or 18.2% positive. There have been 1,213 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that there had been 1.17 million cases in the U.S., 19,138 more than the previous day. There had been 68,279 deaths as of Tuesday, 823 more than the previous day.
