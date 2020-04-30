INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health reports more than 1,000 deaths to date from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., there had been 1,007 deaths in the state attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — 14 of which were Clark County residents and 16 Floyd County residents.
Overall, there have been 17,835 people test positive in the state out of 94,998 tested, or 18.8%. There have been 293 positive cases confirmed among Clark County residents and 178 among Floyd County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that there have been 1,031,659 cases in the U.S. since testing began — a rise of 26,512 from the previous day — with 60,057 deaths.
