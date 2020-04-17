INDIANA — There have now been more than 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Indiana, according to the state department of health.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there had been 10,154 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 519 deaths. Overall, 54,785 people had been tested, according to reports received by the ISDH from local health departments and testing facilities.
Of these, 151 cases have been identified among Clark County residents with 10 deaths, and 130 cases among Floyd County residents with six deaths.
The ISDH also now reports 3,027 ventilators in the state — 13.4% of which are in use for coronavirus cases, 10.8% for other conditions. Just over 75% percent of the ventilators were available as of Thursday night.
With ICU beds, the ISDH is reporting 2,915 total in the state — 21.9% are in use for patients with COVID-19, 31.5% for other patients. There were 46.6% of all ICU beds still open as of Thursday night.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Thursday at 4 p.m., there had been 661,712 positive cases in the U.S., 1,282 of which were probable cases not confirmed by testing.
There have been 32,049 deaths — 28,823 confirmed through testing and another 4,226 ruled probable — that the patient met the symptomatic and epidemiological requirements but had not been tested.
