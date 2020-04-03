INDIANA — Both Clark and Floyd counties are reporting their second deaths from COVID-19, after reporting their firsts this week.
According to an update Friday afternoon posted on the Floyd County Health Department website, there have been 47 Floyd County residents who have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A total of 95 people have tested positive in the county, but some live elsewhere.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that as of Thursday at 11:59 p.m., there had been 55 positive cases in Clark County with two deaths.
Statewide, there are now 3,437 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the ISDH; 102 people have died. The ISDH reports 17,835 tests for the coronavirus have been administered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 239,279 cases in the U.S. as of Thursday at 4 p.m., with 5,443 deaths.
