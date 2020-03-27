INDIANA — According to information released Friday by the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. now has more than 85,000 conformed cases of COVID-19.
The CDC reported that as of 4 p.m. Thursday, there had been 85,356 cases reported in the U.S. with 1,246 deaths. A global map maintained by John's Hopkins University & Medicine showed the U.S. numbers at 94,238 as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, putting the U.S. in first place with the current number of cases globally.
There have been 12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clark County and 11 in Floyd, according to the latest update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The 23 cases are among 981 total in the state as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. There have been 24 deaths statewide and 6,936 people tested.
