INDIANA — There are now at least 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and seven in Floyd, according to the most recent information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 645 cases confirmed in about two-thirds of counties in the state, with 17 deaths. Overall, 4,651 people have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 68,440 cases in the U.S., up almost 14,000 from the previous day. There have been 994 deaths reported, more than 250 more than the previous day.
