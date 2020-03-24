INDIANA — The number of Hoosiers who haves tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 365 with 12 deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The numbers, updated daily at 10 a.m., reflect data as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. There have been 2,931 people tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 11,000 new positive cases between Sunday and Monday, which now accounts for about a quarter of the 44,183 cases in the U.S. There have been 544 deaths reported; that number stood at 400 the previous day.
