INDIANA — There are now 50 Clark County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 34 Floyd County residents, according to the Clark County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.
Of the 50 patients who have tested positive in Clark County, 56% have been women, 44% men. Of these, 14 of the patients have been between 70 and 79-years old, 13 have been between 50 and 59-years old and six have been between 50 and 59-years-old. There have been five cases each in the age ranges of 29 to 29, 30 to 39 and 80 to 89; two cases have been reported among those 40 to 49-years-old.
One Clark County death was reported Wednesday, a 57-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
The Indiana State Department of Health updates its numbers each day at 10 a.m. which reflect positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. As of the end of Wednesday, there were 3,039 positive cases statewide, with 78 deaths. There have been 16,285 people tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 213,144 positive cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday at 4 p.m., an increase of almost 50,000 from the previous day. There have been 4,513 deaths, up 1,653 from the previous day.
