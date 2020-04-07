INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 82 positive cases of coronavirus in Clark County and 74 in Floyd County.
These include one death in Floyd County and seven in Clark. The Floyd County Health Department reported that as of 3:45 p.m. Monday, there had been 168 people who had tested positive in the county, but only 63 were residents. There had been five deaths confirmed in the county at that time, but only one was a Floyd County resident.
The state Department of Health also reported 5,507 positive cases of COVID-19, which have been reported to the department from across the state as of Monday at 11:59 p.m. These include 173 deaths. Of the institutions reporting to the department, there had been 28,764 tests administered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Monday, there have been 374,329 positive cases in the U.S. with 12,064 deaths.
