INDIANA — There have now been more than one million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Wednesday.
The latest update shows that 1,005,147 cases have been detected, either confirmed through testing or considered probable. This includes 23,901 new cases compared to the previous day. There have been 57,505 deaths, 2,247 since the previous day.
In Indiana, there were 17,182 positive cases statewide as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of health. There have been of 91,550 people tested, which means 18.8% of those tested have been positive. There have been 964 Hoosiers die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Indiana.
Clark County had 288 cases reported among residents as of Tuesday night, just three more than the previous day. Floyd County had just one more case reported in that time frame — there have now been 174 cases confirmed among Floyd County residents.
There have been 13 residents of Clark County die from the virus and 16 Floyd County residents.
CDC data also shows Indiana as one of 15 states with 15,000 cases or more. New York has he highest count with 290,481 cases, followed by California with 45,031.
