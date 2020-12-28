The Indiana Department of Health announced 2,494 new cases of COVID-19 Monday as the state began its effort to vaccinate Hoosiers in 1,000 long-term care facilities in the state.
Although less than 1% of the state’s population, long-term care residents account for 50% of the state’s coronavirus deaths.
There were also 43 new deaths reported Monday. The newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over several days, raised Indiana’s toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the health department said in its daily update.
The state's seven-day unique positivity rate stood at 23.5% as of Monday.
Clark County reported 49 and Floyd County 26 new cases. There were no new deaths recorded in either county. Clark County's seven-day unique positivity rate was at 23.4% and Floyd county's at 20.6%.
CVS Health began vaccinating residents and staff at Indiana nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the coronavirus on Monday, the company said in a news release. A list of the facilities and the order in which vaccinations will take place was not available.
CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and a booster shot, officials said. The vaccination effort is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.
Indiana’s frontline health care workers began receiving the state’s first shots of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this month.
The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, said people must continue to observe precautions as it will be months before the vaccines are widely available for the general public.
The Health Department also reported that 2,866 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday at Indiana’s hospitals — a 17% decrease from pandemic-high hospitalization rates a month ago.
Nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana schools were additionally reported, according to the agency’s weekly school statistics update. As of Monday, 1,886 schools have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. An additional 175 schools have not reported any cases, and 307 schools have yet to report their data to the state.
Although schools were closed last week for winter recess, state health officials said they’re still asking administrators to report virus exposures from school-sponsored activities that occur during the break.
The number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus is now up to 496,306.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.