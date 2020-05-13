CHARLESTOWN — Conservation officers are asking for information on a string of acts of vandalism at Charlestown State Park during the COVID-19 health crisis.
According to a post on the park's Facebook page Monday, staff have discovered broken or damaged gates and damaged signs and portable restrooms.
"State parks have provided people a place to take a hike, enjoy the fresh air, and have a picnic during this very difficult time," according to the post. "Unfortunately, we have seen a rise in vandalism and other destructive behavior in our park. The staff work really hard to keep the park looking great so we ask that if you see these things happening, please report them."
Anyone with information on the vandalism can call the park's main office at 812-256-5600 or Indiana Conservation officers at 812-837-9536.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.