INDIANAPOLIS — The Memorial Day weekend offered Hoosiers a chance to gather in many parts of the state where restrictions are being lifted as part of Indiana’s plan to reopen from shutdowns imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But state and local officials said some scenes from the weekend troubled them and, in some ways, did not bode well for the progress made on the path to reopening Indiana.
“I want to emphasize that point because I saw reports from around Indiana, and the rest of the country this weekend, of people packed in pools or at restaurants, shoulder-to-shoulder and without masks,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box in a virtual press briefing Wednesday. “We do not want to see the number of cases spike because people got tired of these precautions and treated this as an unofficial start to summer and business as usual.”
An additional 370 Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total cases confirmed to 32,437 Wednesday. The state health department also reported an additional 21 deaths related to COVID-19, increasing the total dead to 1,871. Also 159 deaths suspected to be linked to the disease have been reported to date.
Testing also increased, a result of added testing sites and contact tracing that began several weeks ago. As of Wednesday, the state health department confirmed 235,333 tests had been reported, up from 230,749 Tuesday.
Over the holiday weekend, too, more than 100 protesters gathered outside the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis to demand Indiana scrap its five-stage reopening plan and resume business without any restrictions. Among the speakers on the steps of the memorial was Robert Hall, who campaigned as a Republican in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District in 2016. He is an organizer with Grassroots Conservatives, which advocates for conservative policies.
Hall said in his remarks that the state shutdown, which began on March 25, did little to curb the spread of COVID-19. Among other criticisms, he said state restrictions are “based on faulty flawed models, inaccurate data, and unsupported facts,” and that the shutdown is unconstitutional and unlawful.
When asked about the protest and continued criticism of state restrictions, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he “sleeps well at night” in knowing Indiana’s reopening plan is based on data.
“I live with the consequences of the decisions we make,” Holcomb said. “But I would just continue to appeal to folks’ sense of civic duty. Not just their personal responsibility, but how their liberty can impact someone else’s.”
Holcomb also said that while he respects differences in opinion, large gatherings can endanger protesters because not all positive COVID-19 cases come with symptoms. The latest data from state health officials, for instance, showed around 44.8% of confirmed COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic.
“We have to understand that folks can be asymptomatic and not know that they’re passing this on,” Holcomb said. “When you get into those large, confined gathering areas, that’s when we tend to see the spread occur.”
