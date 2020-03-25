More information

COVID-19 WEDNESDAY UPDATE

Clark County health officials confirmed one more case of COVID-19, bringing the total as of Wednesday morning to seven.

As of Tuesday, the county had reported six total cases — the first, confirmed on March 17, is woman, 56. Others include a man, 56; a woman, 25; a woman, 47; a woman, 56 and a man, 38.

While Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel reported that at least five of those cases had been in contact with a known positive, including a woman who works at Humana in Louisville where a man was confirmed positive there, two of the newer cases don't yet have an obvious source of contact and could point to community spread of the virus.

But he said if that does turn out to be the case, it doesn't change what officials were already preparing for.

“This isn't a surprise, its [been] more of a when, not an if, kind of scenario," Yazel said. "And really it doesn't change the guidelines or recommendations...sneezing into your elbow and wash your hands and don't touch your face, stay home."

He said the new cases, if they do point to a community spread, are not cause for panic but just underscore the need to stay home and practice social distancing, and self-quarantine if not feeling well.

"Just take all of these things we're telling you seriously," he said. "We're doing these for a reason and we're doing them based on real data. This isn't a panic response, this is 'OK it's here, it's out in the community, how do we need to protect people' kind of response?”

The Floyd County Health Department reported that as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, there were still six cases in Floyd County, with no new cases from the previous day at that time.

The Indiana State Department of health reported 477 confirmed cases in more than half the counties in the state as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, which does not include the newest Clark County case.

Overall, the ISDH reports 3,356 people who have been tested in Indiana, with 14 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 54,453 cases detected in the U.S., up just over 10,000 from the previous day. There have been 737 deaths, almost 200 more than the previous day's total.

• More information on the stay-at-home order can be found at www.in.gov/gov/.