NEW ALBANY — The daughter of a woman who died this week at a longterm-care facility in New Albany said she has concerns about safety and questions about why her family wasn’t notified of COVID-19 cases there.
Floyds Knobs resident Kelly Jenkins said the family was notified on Sunday that her mother, who had been a resident at Providence — A Diversicare Transitional Care Facility, was in the hospital with pneumonia. That same day, they were told the woman had returned to the facility and that family could visit her due to her death being imminent.
Her mother, who Jenkins said was diagnosed last year with Alzheimer’s but was otherwise physically healthy, died Monday morning at Providence. She was 69 years old.
THE VISIT
Jenkins said when she and several other family members got to the facility — it had been more than a month since she had been there in person, due to state and national coronavirus restrictions. Their temperature was taken and they were given gloves and masks to wear.
“And as we were walking down the hallway to go see my mom, thats what [a staff member] started saying ‘don’t touch anything, every hall has the virus on it,’” Jenkins said. “’As soon as you leave here, make sure you disinfect your shoes, remove your clothes immediately and wash them, take a hot shower and clean your hair as good as you can.”’
Jenkins said the visit had been heart-wrenching; her mother was not awake but she could tell she was struggling with breathing.
“She had very labored breathing; she was taking big gasps of breaths,” Jenkins said. “At certain points she would struggle and you could tell she was trying to catch her breath.”
She said she had put her hand on her mother’s shoulder during the visit.
“I just wanted her to know or feel like somebody was there,” she said. “I didn’t want her to feel like she was alone.”
She said the family was told by staff that they believed her mother had the virus, but had not been tested, due to her having a “Do Not Resuscitate” form on file.
While not speaking specifically about this patient, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said it would have been highly unlikely that someone of her age and condition, as well as a resident of a nursing home, would not be tested when hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, Jenkins said she did not yet have information on her mother’s official cause of death.
SURPRISED BY CASES
For Jenkins, this visit had been the first they had heard there were any cases at Providence. She at first assumed it had meant a few here and there, but on Wednesday, the Floyd County Health Department released information that 50 residents of the facility and 13 staff members had been confirmed positive so far, with five deaths, the News and Tribune previously reported.
“I would not have expected 50 at all,” Jenkins, who learned about the concentration of cases from news reports, said. “I thought they would have some cases in the facilities around here, however, I didn’t expect my mother to die from it. I never would have even thought of that because physically she was healthy.”
Multiple messages left with Providence seeking comment for this story were not returned as of Friday afternoon.
Jenkins, who’s worked in healthcare, said she and her family have been self-quarantining since they were at Providence. But she has concerns that it wasn’t recommended to them by staff, and she’s worried her mother is a coronavirus case who won’t be counted — and that there are others.
“My concern was if they let us in there, how many other people have they let in that are not being quarantined that should be,” she said. “And how many other people have expired there that should have been classified and tested for coronavirus but aren’t.”
NEW RULES IN THE WORKS
As of the date of her mother’s death, there were not rules in place mandating longterm healthcare facilities to report cases of the coronavirus to families of residents there.
But Harris said the health department recommends that they be “as transparent as possible with the families...when they get calls for updates,” he said.
On April 10, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box ordered that all longterm care facilities including jails, prisons and “other congregate housing” would be required to report all positive tests and deaths suspected to be due to coronavirus to the state health department within 24 hours, something local health officials said facilities had already been doing.
This includes Providence, which Harris said has been working closely with the local and state health departments for the past three weeks and has employed the assistance of a state Strike Team, which assists with mitigating coronavirus spread in longterm care facilities.
Harris told the News and Tribune Wednesday that the cluster of cases at Providence warranted notification to the community from the health department.
“Clearly, this facility has more than the other facilities,” he said, according to the previous News and Tribune story. “Basically, we elected to notify this in the interest of transparency. I think the community has a right to know what’s going on.”
But there’s no Indiana law in place requiring them to notify the community or families, according to an email from the Joint Information Center of the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). However, it’s coming.
Patients themselves and/or their power of attorney are required to be notified if their test comes back positive, Harris said.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, issued a memo April 19 outlining new and reinforced actions related to facilities reporting.
It reiterates a standing rule that facilities must report any communicable diseases, healthcare-related infections or potential outbreaks to state and local health departments.
New rules are in the works that will require the facilities to also report this data directly to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. The upcoming rules also include that they must notify residents’ families or representatives within 12 hours of any positive COVID-19 case or any three or more residents or staff who are experiencing symptoms in a 72-hour period.
“The rules have not been issued,” according to the email from the Joint Information Center. “ISDH has always encouraged facilities to communicate with residents and families.”
Box said during a news briefing Tuesday that there had been 1,568 cases confirmed at 199 facilities in the state at that time. This includes 162 deaths at 74 facilities.
She said the state will start publishing stats on longterm care facilities on a regular basis, though not naming them one by one.
