JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville woman got a surprise from one of her neighbors this week, a gesture she said is one of the nicest things anyone has ever done.
On Wednesday night, Judy Weiler got a call from her neighbor, Patti Hadley, to go outside and check for a package she had left on her gate. Thinking it must have been something Hadley had baked, she thanked the woman and went outside to check.
What she found was two washable, reversible facemasks Hadley had sewn herself — out of concern for Weiler's health and safety, as she has dialysis for end stage renal failure. Hadley had wanted her friend to be protected from COVID-19 as she travels to her doctor's visits.
Although she is given a mask to wear at the clinic during her treatments, Weiler was overcome with gratitude at what her neighbor had done.
"I couldn't believe she had done that for me and I called back and said 'Patti, that's the sweetest thing anyone's done and I really appreciate it,'" Weiler said.
She said that kindness and looking out for one another is what's needed right now, as positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus rise across the state and the globe.
"I'm sure there's a lot of it going on," she said. "There's an awful lot of very kind people and unless you get to know them, you don't really know how kind they are."
Hadley, who's been sewing all her life, said she got the idea to help with the masks about a week or so ago. She started by making 15 to 20 and delivered them to her church, First Baptist on Indiana 62 in Jeffersonville. Since then she's also made several and brought them to her chiropractor's office and crafted some for her higher risk neighbors including Weiler and another who helps deliver food to those experiencing homelessness.
"I know they're not going to stop what they're doing; they can't," she said of her neighbors. "So I just wanted them to feel a little bit safer."
On Friday, she and her granddaughter, Leah Jackson, were planning to make a batch together for the nurses at the assisted living facility where Jackson works.
"I think we're all trying to do something," Hadley said. "We're not in this world alone. I think we all have to be conscientious and lighten somebody else's burden."
Hadley said before she got the idea to start making the masks, she was sitting at home wondering how she could help. She started by watching a YouTube tutorial; now she said there are many more available online. She sews two layers of cotton, with a fusable, non-woven interfacing added to one layer before starting. A pipe cleaner is added for the nose part and she either adds ties for wearing the mask or elastic, which is becoming increasingly difficult to find.
Other family members of Hadley's have been part of giving back right now, too. Her daughter works at Amazon, her son-in-law delivers food and her son is part of the operation started recently at Huber's Starlight Distillery to make hand sanitizer.
Hadley said there are so many things people can do to help others during this public health emergency; she advised that if one doesn't know where to start, maybe start talking with neighbors to see if there's something to join forces with.
But even kindness — a smile for a stranger, a thank you note for someone delivering a meal — can help.
"Everybody can do something," she said. "If we have a gift, I feel like this is the time to use it."
