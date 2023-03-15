A story in the March 15 edition of the News and Tribune included the wrong dates of "America's Got Talent" winner Dustin Tavella's upcoming visit to New Albany. The magician will be available for a meet-and-greet on Friday, March 24, and perform at two shows on Saturday, March 25 at J&B Magic Shop & Theater in New Albany.
CORRECTION
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Movie about Southern Indiana Softball player set to release this summer
- Man arrested after missing Georgetown teen found in western Indiana
- UPDATE: 'All clear' given following nitrogen oxide release
- HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Walters out after 1 season at Floyd
- Arrest made following Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash
- Clark County man arrested for allegedly stealing construction materials
- Man shot by Jeffersonville Police dies
- UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
- Hazelwood students' science experiment to be sent to International Space Station
- UPDATED: Attorney responds to Clarksville's eminent domain move for Colgate site
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.