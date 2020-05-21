A story published Tuesday in the News and Tribune titled "Shelter grant may not extend as far as planned, director says" incorrectly listed the sequence of funding for Catalyst Rescue Mission. The shelter received $50,000 from the Jeffersonville City Council at the start of the year; the council also recently voted to fund an additional $10,000.
