The 2022 Southern Indiana Voters Guide, published in the Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 edition of the News and Tribune contained an error.
Floyd County Council District 3 candidate Brian Brewer was listed as a Republican candidate. Brewer is a Democrat.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Lows ranging from 27 to 33 degrees, save for a little warmer in the Louisville Metro area. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon... Winds from the west and northwest at 15 to 25 mph and afternoon relative humidities of 25-35 percent will result in an elevated fire danger. Any fires that start could spread out of control.
The Clarksville Challengers team is made up of players living with disabilities from across Southern Indiana. Clarksville Team Makes Little League Accessible to All
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.