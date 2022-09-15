A story in the Thursday edition of the News and Tribune incorrectly identified one of the Jeffersonville elementary schools that will be replaced with a new school. The new elementary school in Jeffersonville will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools.
