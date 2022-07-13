A story published in the Tuesday, July 12, edition of the News and Tribune titled “Local schools registering for free/reduced meals” contained an error about the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Although Greater Clark County Schools has participated in the CEP program in the past, it is no longer in place for the upcoming school year.
