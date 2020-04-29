In the insert “Everything Will Be OK” inside the April 28 edition of the News and Tribune, on page 30 it stated in a story that St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Albany was still holding weekly Mass. However, like all churches in the state, St. Mary’s has canceled all weekend services since a national emergency order was issued last month. The story was written at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and was not updated.
Correction
