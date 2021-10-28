A column published in the Thursday, Oct. 28 edition of the News and Tribune titled “Local races will be impactful, intriguing” had a mistake. The Floyd County Republican Party didn’t take an official vote during a September caucus to oppose the state redistricting plan. A letter was distributed and members were encouraged to sign it, but no vote was taken.
Bonnie Sue (Barksdale) Traughber, 91, New Albany, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born on May 17, 1930 in New Albany, IN to the late Robert Hanten Barksdale and Sadie Louise (Beard) Barksdale. Bonnie was married for over 59 years to the love her life, Joseph "Joe" Thomas…
