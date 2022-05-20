A story in the Friday, May 20 edition of the News and Tribune incorrectly identified a finalist for Clarksville Community Schools' teacher of the year. The name should have been Dakota Jackson.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeffersonville police searching for shooting suspect
- Kentucky residents facing attempted murder charges following Clark County shooting
- New Albany man charged in Jeff road rage shooting
- Southern Indiana's first Crumbl Cookie location to open this summer
- Prosecutor: Officer justified in Harrison County shooting
- Clarksville breaks ground on downtown street grid
- ISP awaits autopsy details in Harrison County shooting deaths
- DODD COLUMN: Broodmare inspires Sellersburg man to bet on Derby-winner
- Renaissance Faire to begin this weekend in Charlestown
- I-65 southbound ramp to reopen Tuesday afternoon in Sellersburg
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.